The Yangtze River in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. Water pollution has been a “persistent problem” in China, according to the study. Photo: Xinhua
NGO reports improve water quality in Chinese province, study finds
- Volunteers monitored waterways in Jiangsu over 15 months, sending the results to three levels of government
- Researchers say it led to an average 19 per cent reduction in the concentration of pollutants
Topic | China pollution
