China's first high-speed maglev train, pictured during the prototype testing phase, has come off the production line in Qingdao, Shandong province. Photo: Visual China Group via Getty Images
Superfast maglev train, key to China’s smart transport network, rolls off the production line
- Manufacturer CRRC Qingdao Sifang says the train, which is capable of up to 600km/h, will be in service within a decade
- China had built over 140,000km of railways, with 38,000km for high-speed trains, by the end of 2020, according to state media
Topic | Infrastructure
