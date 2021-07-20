Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state on July 5, 2021, after the Chinese city of Ruili near the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown and started mass testing. Photo: AFP Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state on July 5, 2021, after the Chinese city of Ruili near the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown and started mass testing. Photo: AFP
Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state on July 5, 2021, after the Chinese city of Ruili near the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown and started mass testing. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China reports spike in new Covid-19 cases on its border with Myanmar

  • Mainland China recorded 65 new confirmed cases for July 19, the most since January 30, when 92 new cases were reported
  • Yunnan outbreak marks the second cluster of infections in China involving the highly contagious Delta strain

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:57pm, 20 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state on July 5, 2021, after the Chinese city of Ruili near the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown and started mass testing. Photo: AFP Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state on July 5, 2021, after the Chinese city of Ruili near the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown and started mass testing. Photo: AFP
Motorists pass the China-Myanmar border gate in Muse in Shan state on July 5, 2021, after the Chinese city of Ruili near the border with Myanmar imposed a lockdown and started mass testing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE