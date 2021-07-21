A transmedium drone flies out of water and then dives into water. Zhang Shuxin and his colleagues have reported that their drone used two kinds of blades with one designed to spin 3,600 times per minute in water to generate a powerful thrust. Photo: Xidian University
How China’s flying submarine drone could change the way sea battles are fought
- Researchers suggest their cross-medium UAV, which moved between water and air seven times in one test, capitalises on stealth underwater and agility in the air
- Although all eyes are on military applications, the researchers believe there could be civilian uses, such as in beach rescues
Topic | China science
A transmedium drone flies out of water and then dives into water. Zhang Shuxin and his colleagues have reported that their drone used two kinds of blades with one designed to spin 3,600 times per minute in water to generate a powerful thrust. Photo: Xidian University