Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters
Devastating China floods caused by Typhoon In-Fa’s airflow hitting area of high pressure, say experts
- The two meteorological phenomena combined over Zhengzhou city with devastating consequences
- The problem was compounded by the surrounding mountains that trapped atmospheric vapour over the city, on the banks of the flood-prone Yellow River
