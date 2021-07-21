Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters
Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Devastating China floods caused by Typhoon In-Fa’s airflow hitting area of high pressure, say experts

  • The two meteorological phenomena combined over Zhengzhou city with devastating consequences
  • The problem was compounded by the surrounding mountains that trapped atmospheric vapour over the city, on the banks of the flood-prone Yellow River

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 6:05pm, 21 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters
Residents wade through floodwaters in Zhengzhou. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE