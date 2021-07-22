Zhengzhou residents survey the aftermath of the floods on Wednesday. Photo: STR/AFP
Why weather forecasters failed to predict China’s latest devastating floods
- The Henan authorities were braced for heavy rains ahead of Zhengzhou’s devastating floods – but they expected them to hit another city on a different day
- Meteorological experts say predicting rainfall and extreme weather are two of the hardest things to get right
