Zhengzhou residents survey the aftermath of the floods on Wednesday. Photo: STR/AFP
China /  Science

Why weather forecasters failed to predict China’s latest devastating floods

  • The Henan authorities were braced for heavy rains ahead of Zhengzhou’s devastating floods – but they expected them to hit another city on a different day
  • Meteorological experts say predicting rainfall and extreme weather are two of the hardest things to get right

Topic |   Extreme weather in China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Jul, 2021

Zhengzhou residents survey the aftermath of the floods on Wednesday. Photo: STR/AFP
