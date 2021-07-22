Phase 3 clinical trials are being planned for an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese companies. Photo: Shutterstock Phase 3 clinical trials are being planned for an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine made by Chinese companies. Photo: Shutterstock
Domestic clinical trials planned for China’s mRNA Covid-19 vaccine

  • 2,000 volunteers in border provinces of Yunnan and Guangxi to be recruited as part of global phase 3 testing
  • China has been pressing ahead with vaccines using the advanced technology, despite initial reservations

Updated: 6:30pm, 22 Jul, 2021

