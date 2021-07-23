A medical worker collects a sample for testing in Nanjing, where mass screening is under away amid a new outbreak. Photo: AFP A medical worker collects a sample for testing in Nanjing, where mass screening is under away amid a new outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: most cases in Chinese airport cluster were vaccinated

  • Nanjing outbreak is mainly ‘breakthrough’ infections, according to doctor treating patients
  • He says vaccines still offer protection and urges people to keep up measures like wearing masks

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 8:32pm, 23 Jul, 2021

A medical worker collects a sample for testing in Nanjing, where mass screening is under away amid a new outbreak. Photo: AFP
