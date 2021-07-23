World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says all theories are still on the table. Photo: TNS World Health Organization director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says all theories are still on the table. Photo: TNS
‘It’s not a blame game’: WHO calls for all countries to help in Covid-19 origins hunt

  • Appeal follows China’s rejection of a plan to audit laboratories as part of investigation into lab leak theory
  • Chinese health official says there is no way the country will accept such a proposal

Simone McCarthy
Updated: 8:39pm, 23 Jul, 2021

