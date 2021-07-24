A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP
A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP
Extreme weather
China /  Science

China floods show need to prepare for more extreme weather events, experts say

  • As the climate changes, long-term urban planning, including better drainage, and reliable weather forecasts seen as key to protecting lives and property
  • Balance must be found between cost and level of flood protection needed, according to water and environmental engineering professor

Topic |   Extreme weather
Holly Chik
Holly Chik  and Erika Na

Updated: 2:00pm, 24 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP
A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE