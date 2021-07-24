A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP
China floods show need to prepare for more extreme weather events, experts say
- As the climate changes, long-term urban planning, including better drainage, and reliable weather forecasts seen as key to protecting lives and property
- Balance must be found between cost and level of flood protection needed, according to water and environmental engineering professor
Topic | Extreme weather
A resident wades through a flooded street in Zhengzhou, Henan province on Friday. Photo: AFP