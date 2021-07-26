China says it will not accept a proposed WHO investigation that includes the possibility that the coronavirus escaped from a lab such as the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan. Photo: TNS
China vs the WHO: where to look next in the hunt for Covid-19’s origins
- Beijing says the search must be expanded to countries and regions around the world
- The World Health Organization’s proposal includes investigation of the lab leak theory
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
