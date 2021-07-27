Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP
With G20 talks split on coal and fossil fuels, observer says ‘it needs China’s decision’
- Ministers meeting in Naples failed to reach agreement on ending international financing of coal and when to phase it out
- Greenpeace adviser says now is a good time for Beijing to make these commitments, particularly to stop funding overseas plants
Topic | Energy
