Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP
Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP
Energy
China /  Science

With G20 talks split on coal and fossil fuels, observer says ‘it needs China’s decision’

  • Ministers meeting in Naples failed to reach agreement on ending international financing of coal and when to phase it out
  • Greenpeace adviser says now is a good time for Beijing to make these commitments, particularly to stop funding overseas plants

Topic |   Energy
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:00am, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP
Coal accounted for about 57 per cent of China’s energy consumption last year. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE