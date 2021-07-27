A volunteer helps residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Jiangning district of Nanjing, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Nanjing cluster jumps to highest daily infections in China in months
- The Nanjing cluster – now at 106 cases – is the second most serious outbreak in China since February, with most cases Delta variant infections
- Molecular virologist suggests vulnerable and exposed populations be given a third booster dose of vaccine to save lives
