A volunteer helps residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Jiangning district of Nanjing, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua A volunteer helps residents at a Covid-19 testing site in Jiangning district of Nanjing, on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Nanjing cluster jumps to highest daily infections in China in months

  • The Nanjing cluster – now at 106 cases – is the second most serious outbreak in China since February, with most cases Delta variant infections
  • Molecular virologist suggests vulnerable and exposed populations be given a third booster dose of vaccine to save lives

Holly Chik
Updated: 7:18pm, 27 Jul, 2021

