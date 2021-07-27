Pig farmer Cheng wades through floodwaters with a pig carcass after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Pig farmer Cheng wades through floodwaters with a pig carcass after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pig farmer Cheng wades through floodwaters with a pig carcass after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
China Society
China /  Science

Appeal for disinfectants in China as dead livestock rot in flood aftermath

  • Agriculture association says disease prevention supplies needed to fend off pathogens
  • Authorities in one county have culled herds to avert outbreaks, group says

Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:51pm, 27 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pig farmer Cheng wades through floodwaters with a pig carcass after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters Pig farmer Cheng wades through floodwaters with a pig carcass after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pig farmer Cheng wades through floodwaters with a pig carcass after heavy rainfall in Wangfan village in Xinxiang, Henan province, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE