Chileans queue for the CoronaVac vaccine in the capital Santiago. Photo: AFP
Why Sinovac’s foreign customers are watching Chile’s Covid-19 experience amid mounting concern over Delta variant
- The South American country has vaccinated more than 60 per cent of its population and has recently seen cases fall
- But an earlier spike raised questions about the effectiveness of the Chinese firm’s CoronaVac product and scientists say other factors will also have an impact
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Chileans queue for the CoronaVac vaccine in the capital Santiago. Photo: AFP