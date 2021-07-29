Pictured is a sample of radar absorption material developed to help create stealth satellites. Photo: Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.
Chinese researchers look at how to keep satellites under the radar
- The science of avoiding detection has progressed rapidly, including a new proposal to coat a satellite in composite materials to absorb radar waves
- A researcher with the Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics and Physics says the use of stealth technology in space requires new laws and regulation
Topic | China science
