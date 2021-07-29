Checks are made at a temporary laboratory used for Covid-19 testing in Nanjing, Jiangsu province. A cluster at the airport is believed to have led to cases elsewhere in Nanjing as well as in other Chinese cities. Photo: AFP
Nanjing airport coronavirus cluster spreads to ‘15’ other Chinese cities
- China’s zero-tolerance approach to pandemic tested with at least 200 people infected by this particular outbreak
- Officials told to ‘learn lessons’ and ‘remain vigilant’ as number of infections is expected to increase
