The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, pictured, will be combined with a vaccine by China’s CanSino in a trial expected to start soon. A separate trial will test Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca—Oxford vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, pictured, will be combined with a vaccine by China’s CanSino in a trial expected to start soon. A separate trial will test Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca—Oxford vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, pictured, will be combined with a vaccine by China’s CanSino in a trial expected to start soon. A separate trial will test Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca—Oxford vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Science

Coronavirus: China’s CanSino to pair its vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik V in trial

  • Combining a Sputnik V shot with a dose of a different vaccine would address a shortage of the Russian product, says CanSino executive
  • The trial is expected to start in August or September and although the location has not been disclosed, it will not be carried out in China or Russia

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:09pm, 30 Jul, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, pictured, will be combined with a vaccine by China’s CanSino in a trial expected to start soon. A separate trial will test Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca—Oxford vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, pictured, will be combined with a vaccine by China’s CanSino in a trial expected to start soon. A separate trial will test Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca—Oxford vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg
The Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine, pictured, will be combined with a vaccine by China’s CanSino in a trial expected to start soon. A separate trial will test Sputnik V with the AstraZeneca—Oxford vaccine. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE