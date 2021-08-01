Examples of a monkey’s brain structure captured by the high-resolution image. Photo: Handout
Chinese scientists hope to unlock secrets of human brain with high-res image from a monkey
- Team found a way to get a full 3D image providing an unprecedented level of detail that could be used for research into neurological conditions
- They say it could be applied to other organs or body parts and combined with technology like AI to improve understanding of their inner structures
