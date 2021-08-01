An artist’s impression of the new Greater Bay Area University. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of the new Greater Bay Area University. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘MIT of Greater Bay Area’ is a bid to turn southern region into innovation powerhouse

  • A new university is planned to open in Dongguan in 2023, and offer a focus on science and technology to enhance the area as an economic and business hub
  • One unemployed scholar said a new university would push up house prices, creating new hardship for low-paid workers

Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 9:00am, 1 Aug, 2021

