An artist’s impression of the new Greater Bay Area University. Photo: Handout
China’s ‘MIT of Greater Bay Area’ is a bid to turn southern region into innovation powerhouse
- A new university is planned to open in Dongguan in 2023, and offer a focus on science and technology to enhance the area as an economic and business hub
- One unemployed scholar said a new university would push up house prices, creating new hardship for low-paid workers
Topic | Greater Bay Area
