Covid-19: China considers plans to give most vulnerable people vaccine booster shots
- The country is examining whether it is necessary to give the elderly, patients with underlying medical conditions or people in high-risk jobs a third shot
- Shao Yiming, from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control, says vaccines’ effectiveness declines over time but they do still offer protection
Older Chinese people may be in line to receive a third injection. Photo: AFP