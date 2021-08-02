CanSino’s inhaled vaccine was featured in a programme broadcast on state television. Photo: CCTV
Explainer |
Are inhaled Covid-19 vaccines the future? One Chinese developer has already conducted early trials
- Vaccines delivered through the nose and mouth could be easier to store and administer and help people who are afraid of needles
- The Chinese firm CanSino Biologics has seen promising early results for an aerosol version of its single-dose shot
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
CanSino’s inhaled vaccine was featured in a programme broadcast on state television. Photo: CCTV