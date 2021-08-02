A resident gets tested in Nanjing on Monday as the country grapples with its most widespread outbreak in months. Photo: AFP A resident gets tested in Nanjing on Monday as the country grapples with its most widespread outbreak in months. Photo: AFP
Transport into Beijing halted in bid to guard capital ‘at all costs’ amid Covid-19 surge

  • More than 350 people in 27 cities have been infected with the highly transmissible Delta strain in latest outbreak
  • Four cases reported in the capital, where authorities have barred anyone from medium- and high-risk areas from entering

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 3:42pm, 2 Aug, 2021

