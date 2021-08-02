Boxes of Sinopharm vaccine seen during a vaccination drive at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Dubai on February 28. Photo: AFP
UAE approves use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 and over
- Emergency use authorisation comes after clinical trials and extensive evaluations, with details to be released later
- China expanded its Sinopharm vaccination drive to under-18s in July
Topic | Chinese coronavirus vaccines
