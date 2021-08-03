Residents are inoculated against the Covid-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Xinhua Residents are inoculated against the Covid-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China reports 61 new cases as it tries to contain growing Delta variant outbreak

  • Mass testing to start in Wuhan after city reports 11 new cases, adding to 40 in Yangzhou and five in Nanjing
  • Shanghai Pudong International Airport tests more than 50,000 travellers and workers on Monday, with a driver testing positive

Echo Xie
Updated: 2:13pm, 3 Aug, 2021

