Residents are inoculated against the Covid-19 virus at a vaccination site in a stadium in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on August 2, 2021. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China reports 61 new cases as it tries to contain growing Delta variant outbreak
- Mass testing to start in Wuhan after city reports 11 new cases, adding to 40 in Yangzhou and five in Nanjing
- Shanghai Pudong International Airport tests more than 50,000 travellers and workers on Monday, with a driver testing positive
Topic | Coronavirus China
