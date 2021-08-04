Mask-clad residents line up for the mass Covid-19 test in a residential block in Wuhan, Hubei province, on August 3, 2021. Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, is testing all of its 11 million residents for the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus after new infections were registered. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China reports 71 new local cases as pressure builds for local officials
- Police investigate whether woman who visited mahjong parlours in Yangzhou broke pandemic rules
- Officials in Wulingyuan scenic area and Yongding district have received disciplinary action, including warnings, reprimands and dismissal
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
