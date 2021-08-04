Liang Wannian, the Chinese co-leader of the joint China-WHO investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, urges WHO to reconsider transmission methods of Sars-CoV-2, saying it could be transmitted from humans or animals to objects and objects back to humans. Photo: AP Photo
exclusive | Coronavirus origins: virus may have jumped to humans outside China, says expert leading China’s WHO team
- Liang Wannian says during the next stage, inquiry should look to countries with coronavirus-infected animals and also those with cold-chain exports
- He says there must be more study of animals raised for food or fur production, such as ferret-badgers, raccoons, civets and mink
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Liang Wannian, the Chinese co-leader of the joint China-WHO investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, urges WHO to reconsider transmission methods of Sars-CoV-2, saying it could be transmitted from humans or animals to objects and objects back to humans. Photo: AP Photo