Liang Wannian says the Chinese and international scientists involved in the WHO mission to Wuhan have continued to cooperate. Photo: EPA-EFE
exclusive | Coronavirus: China scientist calls for ‘continuity’ in next phase of WHO origins hunt

  • Expert who led Chinese team during investigation in Wuhan says the same people should be involved in new study
  • Liang Wannian also says host country should have a say in who takes part to ‘fully respect’ their national sovereignty

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 5 Aug, 2021

