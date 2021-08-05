Age and chronic disease is currently responsible for vision loss in about 450 million people worldwide. Photo: Shutterstock
China-led study finds way to reverse a loss of eyesight
- Breakthrough research suggests multiple injections in the eye could be reduced to a single, more effective shot
- Study was led by Tian Ying, an ophthalmologist at the Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, with key input from an Australian immunologist
