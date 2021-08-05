Medical workers enter a locked down residential compound in Changsha, Hunan province to carry out testing on Wednesday. Photo: Cnsphoto via Reuters
Coronavirus: China tries to contain Delta outbreak as ‘zero tolerance’ approach is tested
- Transmission rate remains relatively low with another 62 local cases reported on Thursday, but outbreak has now reached 17 provinces
- Lockdowns and restrictions on travel have been imposed in some areas and mass testing has been ordered in a number of cities
Topic | Coronavirus China
