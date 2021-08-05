A Long March 5 rocket, China’s most powerful in operation, at the Wenchang Space Launch Centre in the southern province of Hainan. China. Photo: AP
Rocket engine prototype gives super boost to China’s space ambitions
- The 220-tonne engine will power the next generation Long March 9 rocket and testing is expected to be completed this year
- The China National Space Agency plans to land people on the moon by 2030 and there are ambitions for a return to Mars
Topic | China's space programme
