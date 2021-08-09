The Yilan crater in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Heilongjiang
Chinese scientists find evidence of most powerful asteroid strike humans ever experienced
- The impact crater uncovered in Heilongjiang may have been created by a blast hundreds of times bigger than the Hiroshima atomic bomb
- The asteroid was travelling far faster than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs and the strike would have been ‘disastrous’ for anyone living in the area
Topic | China science
The Yilan crater in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Heilongjiang