Chinese scientists find evidence of most powerful asteroid strike humans ever experienced

  • The impact crater uncovered in Heilongjiang may have been created by a blast hundreds of times bigger than the Hiroshima atomic bomb
  • The asteroid was travelling far faster than the one that wiped out the dinosaurs and the strike would have been ‘disastrous’ for anyone living in the area

Updated: 5:35pm, 9 Aug, 2021

The Yilan crater in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Heilongjiang The Yilan crater in Heilongjiang province. Photo: Heilongjiang
