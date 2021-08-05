The world must prepare to coexist with the coronavirus, a top Chinese virologist says. Photo: AFP/National Institutes of Health The world must prepare to coexist with the coronavirus, a top Chinese virologist says. Photo: AFP/National Institutes of Health
Learn to live with the mutating coronavirus, top Chinese virologist says

  • Shi Zhengli adds her voice to vaccination calls, saying new variants will continue to emerge
  • Virus does not have unlimited potential to mutate, researcher says

Mimi Lau
Updated: 10:16pm, 5 Aug, 2021

