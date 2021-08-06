A teacher receives a dose of the CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, on April 28. Photo: AFP A teacher receives a dose of the CanSino Biologics Covid-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Guadalajara, Mexico, on April 28. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China’s CanSino says vaccine booster shot can reverse drop in antibodies

  • A second dose six months after the single-shot vaccine can make antibody levels spike about eight-fold in two weeks, CanSino’s chief scientific officer said

Reuters
Updated: 4:40pm, 6 Aug, 2021

