A piece of one-millimeter-wide AM-III glass made a scratch on the surface of a natural diamond stone. Photo: National Science Review
Chinese scientists develop glass as hard as a diamond
- It is hoped the transparent material, tentatively named AM-III, will have wide applications in the hi-tech industry
- AM-III is a semiconductor almost as efficient as silicon, with the ability to transfer electric current
Topic | China science
A piece of one-millimeter-wide AM-III glass made a scratch on the surface of a natural diamond stone. Photo: National Science Review