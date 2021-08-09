A resident gets tested in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province on Friday. China’s latest outbreak has dampened hopes the borders will fully reopen in the near future. Photo: Xinhua A resident gets tested in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province on Friday. China’s latest outbreak has dampened hopes the borders will fully reopen in the near future. Photo: Xinhua
Is it time for China to ease pandemic controls and learn to live with the virus?

  • As authorities battle a widespread outbreak, the Delta strain is putting the zero-tolerance strategy to the test
  • And as other countries start to open up, some public health experts are asking if the rules should be relaxed

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:30am, 9 Aug, 2021

