Coronavirus: China tests tens of millions as second wave of virus hits 17 provinces

  • On Sunday, China recorded 94 new locally transmitted cases, including 41 in flood-ravaged Henan province
  • Rescue under way in eastern archipelago after social media cry for help from sailor reporting 13 crewmates ill but refused permission to dock

Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 1:18pm, 9 Aug, 2021

A staff member is given a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at the gym of a company in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo: AFP
