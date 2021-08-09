A staff member is given a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 at the gym of a company in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China tests tens of millions as second wave of virus hits 17 provinces
- On Sunday, China recorded 94 new locally transmitted cases, including 41 in flood-ravaged Henan province
- Rescue under way in eastern archipelago after social media cry for help from sailor reporting 13 crewmates ill but refused permission to dock
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
