Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said border controls should remain, given the continued spread of Covid-19 globally. Photo: Getty Images
Taiwan keeps border controls despite fall in Covid-19 cases, citing Delta variant
- Spread of the variant in many countries still requires ‘current stringency of our border control’, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung says
- Island records eight new infections on Monday, as its recent outbreak continues to recede
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said border controls should remain, given the continued spread of Covid-19 globally. Photo: Getty Images