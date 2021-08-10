A massive network of satellites would be needed to track hypersonic weapons, according to a group of Chinese researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology. Photo: Shutterstock A massive network of satellites would be needed to track hypersonic weapons, according to a group of Chinese researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology. Photo: Shutterstock
A massive network of satellites would be needed to track hypersonic weapons, according to a group of Chinese researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Chinese researchers spy blind spots in US hypersonic ‘tracking layer’ ambitions

  • Team at PLA-affiliated institute says new American system would be an upgrade but network would need to be on bigger scale
  • Constellation would also need support from traditional satellites to see targets directly below it, they say

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 1:00am, 10 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A massive network of satellites would be needed to track hypersonic weapons, according to a group of Chinese researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology. Photo: Shutterstock A massive network of satellites would be needed to track hypersonic weapons, according to a group of Chinese researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology. Photo: Shutterstock
A massive network of satellites would be needed to track hypersonic weapons, according to a group of Chinese researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunication Technology. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE