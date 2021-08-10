Chinese-made Covid-19 vaccine Sinovac will be combined with a DNA vaccine developed by US firm Inovio in clinical trials to take place in China. Photo: Xinhua
China approves mixed-use Covid-19 vaccine trials to start in autumn
- US firm Inovio’s DNA vaccine to be combined with Sinovac in bid to achieve a stronger immune response
- Sinovac is also reporting an increase in antibody levels after a third booster shot of its vaccine
