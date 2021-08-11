A mass Covid-19 testing site in Yangzhou, in the eastern Chinese province of Jiangsu. Photo: Xinhua
Covid-19 infections rise in eastern China prompts more mass testing
- Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province at centre of outbreak reports 54 out of 90 new local cases as sixth round of tests begins
- Cluster has been traced to a 64-year-old woman who visited several mahjong parlours before testing positive
Topic | Coronavirus China
