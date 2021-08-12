Some of the world’s largest “internal waves” occur in the Andaman Sea. Photo: Nasa Earth Observatory Some of the world’s largest “internal waves” occur in the Andaman Sea. Photo: Nasa Earth Observatory
China /  Science

Chinese scientists say their model can predict dangerous ‘internal waves’ in Andaman Sea

  • The waves are so strong they can sink submarines, and the study findings could help to improve safety and combat capabilities
  • More than half of China’s foreign trade passes through the nearby Strait of Malacca and its naval activity has increased in the area

Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen

Updated: 11:00am, 12 Aug, 2021

