Thousands of party members have been sent to Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province, eastern China, where an outbreak of Covid-19 is not yet under control. Photo: Xinhua
China sends 70,000 party workers to help city stricken by Covid-19
- Vice-premier Sun Chunlan has warned that the situation in Yangzhou is not yet under control and called for stricter measures
- There were 37 new infections on Thursday, bringing the city’s total cases in the latest outbreak to 485
