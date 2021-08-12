Thousands of party members have been sent to Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province, eastern China, where an outbreak of Covid-19 is not yet under control. Photo: Xinhua Thousands of party members have been sent to Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province, eastern China, where an outbreak of Covid-19 is not yet under control. Photo: Xinhua
China sends 70,000 party workers to help city stricken by Covid-19

  • Vice-premier Sun Chunlan has warned that the situation in Yangzhou is not yet under control and called for stricter measures
  • There were 37 new infections on Thursday, bringing the city’s total cases in the latest outbreak to 485

Holly Chik
Updated: 12:37pm, 12 Aug, 2021

