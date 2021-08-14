Peter Ben Embarek, who led the World Health Organization probe in China this year, made his comments in an interview in Denmark. Photo: AFP Peter Ben Embarek, who led the World Health Organization probe in China this year, made his comments in an interview in Denmark. Photo: AFP
China /  Science

WHO denies shift on Covid-19 origin probe after China mission leader cites ‘probable hypothesis’

  • Peter Ben Embarek says in interview a researcher collecting bat viruses in the wild was a ‘probable hypothesis’, under any of four scenarios given in WHO report
  • He also says the Chinese team resisted including the lab leak theory, and suggests further study of a CDC lab near the market linked to early infections

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Eduardo Baptista
Eduardo Baptista

Updated: 6:14pm, 14 Aug, 2021

