A non-peer reviewed paper posted in bioRxiv.org in late July reported that 2019 samples from white-tailed deer in the US showed positive antibodies for Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock A non-peer reviewed paper posted in bioRxiv.org in late July reported that 2019 samples from white-tailed deer in the US showed positive antibodies for Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Science

Coronavirus: US scientists suggest another human-animal link in tests on deer samples

  • The discovery could ‘provide baseline information for surveyed populations prior to pathogen emergence’, say scientists
  • The USDA says the results, which were tested in two different labs using different methods, ‘likely a false positive’

Coronavirus China
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Aug, 2021

