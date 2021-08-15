A non-peer reviewed paper posted in bioRxiv.org in late July reported that 2019 samples from white-tailed deer in the US showed positive antibodies for Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: US scientists suggest another human-animal link in tests on deer samples
- The discovery could ‘provide baseline information for surveyed populations prior to pathogen emergence’, say scientists
- The USDA says the results, which were tested in two different labs using different methods, ‘likely a false positive’
Topic | Coronavirus China
A non-peer reviewed paper posted in bioRxiv.org in late July reported that 2019 samples from white-tailed deer in the US showed positive antibodies for Covid-19. Photo: Shutterstock