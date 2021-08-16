The One Health approach recognises that human-linked climate change, as well as food production and lifestyle patterns, may be factors driving viruses to spill over from animals to humans. Photo: AFP
Covid-19 drives ‘prevention over cure’ strategy; hinges on global cooperation
- When looking at how to halt future epidemics, the One Health strategy monitors changes in land use, ecological pressure and human population expansion
- ‘Covid taught us that what happens in a small part of the world is everybody’s problem,’ says One Health High-level Expert Panel co-chair
