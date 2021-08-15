China has launched rounds of mass testing for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases in several provinces. Photo: Xinhua China has launched rounds of mass testing for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases in several provinces. Photo: Xinhua
China has launched rounds of mass testing for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases in several provinces. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Science

Chinese province vows to control Covid-29 outbreak ‘by end of August’

  • Chief of health commission in Henan, one of the centres of China’s recent outbreak, cites ‘determination to fight this tough battle well’
  • Number of new infections continues to drop, with eastern province of Jiangsu still accounting for the majority

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 2:10pm, 15 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has launched rounds of mass testing for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases in several provinces. Photo: Xinhua China has launched rounds of mass testing for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases in several provinces. Photo: Xinhua
China has launched rounds of mass testing for Covid-19 after a resurgence of cases in several provinces. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE