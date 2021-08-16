On August 13, 2021, a staff member sprays disinfectant as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus in the dining hall of a Lenovo factory in Wuhan, China's central Hubei province. Photo: STR/AFP
Coronavirus: China’s local transmission crisis eases, eclipsed by imported Covid-19 cases
- On Monday, 51 new cases – including 13 found locally and 38 imported – were reported in China, pointing to the success of the country’s strict control measures
- Five officials in Henan province were sacked, accused of poor management of epidemic control measures or containment rules
