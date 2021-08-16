People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
China /  Science

Taiwan rejects Covid-19 vaccine from UBI Pharma in blow to self-sufficiency goal

  • Antibodies produced by the island’s second home-grown vaccine candidate do not match up to those prompted by the AstraZeneca shot, authorities said
  • Phase 3 trials, however, are due to be carried out in India

Topic |   Coronavirus Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:20pm, 16 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE