People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan rejects Covid-19 vaccine from UBI Pharma in blow to self-sufficiency goal
- Antibodies produced by the island’s second home-grown vaccine candidate do not match up to those prompted by the AstraZeneca shot, authorities said
- Phase 3 trials, however, are due to be carried out in India
Topic | Coronavirus Taiwan
People rest after receiving a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease at an exhibition hall in Taipei on Saturday. Photo: Reuters