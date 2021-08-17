According to a plan by the Chinese government, the nation plans to have a 1 megawatt solar energy station in space by 2030. Photo: Xinhua According to a plan by the Chinese government, the nation plans to have a 1 megawatt solar energy station in space by 2030. Photo: Xinhua
China aims to use space-based solar energy station to harvest sun’s rays to help meet power needs

  • Support for the unconventional orbiting solar programme jumped after China announced its 2060 carbon neutral target
  • Civilian and military researchers will look at applications for the technology amid concerns about radiation and the potential for beams misfired from space

